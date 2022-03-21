Darwin Advisors LLC Has $430,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.86 on Monday, hitting $138.44. The stock had a trading volume of 65,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,622,549. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $196.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $252.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.28 and a 200-day moving average of $157.98.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

