Darwin Advisors LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 41.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after buying an additional 1,299,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,856,000 after purchasing an additional 604,172 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,228,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,342,000 after purchasing an additional 531,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1,022.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 568,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,524,000 after purchasing an additional 517,871 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.32. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

