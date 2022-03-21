Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $368.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $368.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $352.90 million and the highest is $384.00 million. Daseke reported sales of $333.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $394.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daseke currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,089. Daseke has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Daseke by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 116,949 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Daseke by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Daseke by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 56,406 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Daseke by 2,411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 449,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

