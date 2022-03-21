DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.08.
DBVT stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.88.
About DBV Technologies (Get Rating)
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
