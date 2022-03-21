Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Reduced by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 461,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,007,530. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $51.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

