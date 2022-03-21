Depth Token (DEP) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Depth Token (DEP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Depth Token has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Depth Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Depth Token has a market capitalization of $100,298.12 and approximately $86,827.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00036619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00108110 BTC.

About Depth Token

Depth Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

Depth Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Depth Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

