Dev Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $11,644.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

