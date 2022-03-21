Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $77,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $954.62.

Diageo stock opened at $198.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo plc has a one year low of $163.41 and a one year high of $223.14.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

