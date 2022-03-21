Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.81 on Monday, hitting $137.18. The stock had a trading volume of 902,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.82. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $130.10 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

