Diligent Investors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 515 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 474.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,264 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,376 shares of company stock worth $30,444,888. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $577.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $523.89 and its 200-day moving average is $515.07. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $598.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

