Diligent Investors LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $78.67 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $333.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

