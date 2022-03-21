Diligent Investors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $194.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

