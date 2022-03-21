Diligent Investors LLC Sells 650 Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFNL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after buying an additional 44,464 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $759,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 39,079 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period.

Get Davis Select Financial ETF alerts:

Shares of DFNL stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $33.48.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.