Dimecoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $244.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.41 million and $244.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00099174 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

