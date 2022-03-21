Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.47

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.47 and last traded at C$8.47, with a volume of 27588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.45.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$769.71 million and a P/E ratio of 3.42.
Dividend 15 Split Company Profile (TSE:DFN)
