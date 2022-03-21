Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.47

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.47 and last traded at C$8.47, with a volume of 27588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$769.71 million and a P/E ratio of 3.42.

Get Dividend 15 Split alerts:

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.