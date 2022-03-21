Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock opened at $229.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.58. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $178.66 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.