Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $255.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DG. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Shares of DG stock opened at $229.63 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.63 and its 200-day moving average is $216.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

