Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.50.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $229.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. Dollar General has a one year low of $178.66 and a one year high of $240.14.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Dollar General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

