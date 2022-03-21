Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 2,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,629,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.
DOMA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.17.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Doma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Doma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Doma Company Profile (NYSE:DOMA)
Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.
