Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 2,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,629,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

DOMA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Get Doma alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.17.

In other news, Director Mark Ein bought 332,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Doma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Doma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doma Company Profile (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.