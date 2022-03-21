Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,013,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,599,000 after acquiring an additional 172,344 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,862,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,753,000 after acquiring an additional 57,429 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

NYSE WELL traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $92.70. 1,602,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,546. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 118.14, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

