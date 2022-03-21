Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,204 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.8% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $40,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 46,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 28,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

NYSE USB traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,429,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

