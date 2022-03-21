Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 8,387 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,155 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 2.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $52,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,878,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,499,469. The company has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $106.19. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.