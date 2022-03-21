Donaldson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amgen by 43.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.32. 2,377,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,904. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.52 and its 200-day moving average is $218.74. The company has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

