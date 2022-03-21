Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 298.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $536.86. 1,043,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,941. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $608.86. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $466.06 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.