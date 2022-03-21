Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $59,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $339.00. 3,394,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.72 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

