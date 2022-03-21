Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,632,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ecolab by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after buying an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Ecolab by 6,563.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 529,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,453,000 after buying an additional 521,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,953,000 after buying an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.72. 1,817,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,868. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.23.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

