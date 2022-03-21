Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $162.56. 5,121,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,982,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.09 and a twelve month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

