Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 80 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $473.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,773. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $386.02 and a 12 month high of $559.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.62.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

