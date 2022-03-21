Donaldson Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 208.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.84. 734,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,661. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.54 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.18.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

