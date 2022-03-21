Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,770 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

NYSE WEC traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.70. 1,172,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,290. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

