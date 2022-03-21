Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 282 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.
NASDAQ IJT traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,984. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $116.25 and a 52 week high of $144.69.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
