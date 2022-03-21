Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 282 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IJT traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,984. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $116.25 and a 52 week high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.