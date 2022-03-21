Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Trading 6.9% Higher

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $36.30. 1,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 419,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,264 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after buying an additional 130,796 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Dril-Quip by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,572,000 after buying an additional 123,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dril-Quip by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,392,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after buying an additional 72,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Dril-Quip by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,172,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after buying an additional 568,190 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

