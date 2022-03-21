DubaiCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00077222 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00016430 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005139 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000941 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.