Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) EVP Sells $479,452.20 in Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $105.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.97. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

