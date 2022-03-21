Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) EVP Sells $479,452.20 in Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of DUK stock opened at $105.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.97. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
