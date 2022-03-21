E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €13.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.77) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.29) price target on E.On in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.29 ($13.50).

Get E.On alerts:

EOAN opened at €10.71 ($11.77) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.37. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($11.87).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.