Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 31st

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0454 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN EIM opened at $11.46 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $14.01.

In other news, insider Craig R. Brandon purchased 21,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $248,820.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 125,231 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 31,473 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 246,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

