Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $15.06.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
