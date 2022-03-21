Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETY. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 324,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 79,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,421,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after purchasing an additional 482,892 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

