Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of TEAF opened at $14.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the third quarter worth $544,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

