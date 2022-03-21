Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stake Boosted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 22.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after buying an additional 842,888 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $64.65 on Monday. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $68.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.70%.

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Argus upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.