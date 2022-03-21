Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Increased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,917 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $112.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

