eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ (EFTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 64.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of EFTR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,540. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EFTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.68. On average, equities analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich acquired 5,000 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,370 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFTR. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $40,503,000. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $67,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.