Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,153 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,752,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 58,874.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,311,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,967,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

