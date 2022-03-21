Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $148.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 45.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Bank of America lifted their price target on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $85.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.01. Elastic has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $118,568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $96,794,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,957,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,048,000 after purchasing an additional 348,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 622,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 291,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

