Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Up to $213.73

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $213.73, but opened at $225.50. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $225.58, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 38,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

