Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Embark Technology stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,471. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.37. Embark Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBK. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth $5,427,000.

About Embark Technology (Get Rating)

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.