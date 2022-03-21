Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$68.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EMA. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Emera to C$60.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CSFB lifted their price target on Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emera to C$63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$63.08.

Get Emera alerts:

EMA opened at C$59.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. Emera has a 52-week low of C$54.35 and a 52-week high of C$63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.64 billion and a PE ratio of 30.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.05%.

About Emera (Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.