Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $31,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.53. The stock had a trading volume of 195,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,672. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.74.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

