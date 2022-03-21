Empty Set Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $42,543.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $42,543.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.07 or 0.06945772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,257.36 or 1.00300038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00040267 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

