Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $595 million-$635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.47 million.

Endo International stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $8.58.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Endo International will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

ENDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Endo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endo International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 94,595 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after buying an additional 425,177 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

