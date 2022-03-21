ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of E opened at $28.36 on Monday. ENI has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ENI will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in ENI by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

